MALE (Reuters) - The Supreme Court of the Maldives on Sunday upheld the results of a Sept. 23 presidential poll after President Abdulla Yameen challenged his defeat in last month’s election.

FILE PHOTO: Maldives President Abdulla Yameen attends a signing meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China December 7, 2017. Fred Dufour/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The court’s verdict came four days after Yameen said he was preparing to step down.