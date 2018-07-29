FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 29, 2018 / 5:23 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

Militants fire mortars in northern Mali during presidential election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Militants fired 10 mortar shells around the village of Aguelhok in the northern Mali region of Kidal, including one that exploded near a polling station set up for Sunday’s presidential election, said U.N. mission spokesman Olivier Salgado.

No one was killed, but voting was temporarily suspended after the blast, he said. No group claimed responsibility for the attack.

(This version of the story was corrected after MINUSMA clarifies location of mortar attack as Kidal region, not town)

Reporting By Tim Cocks; Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.