Mali poll will go to run-off with Cisse and President Keita: opposition

BAMAKO/TIMBUKTU (Reuters) - The opposition party of Mali presidential election candidate Soumaila Cisse said on Monday that the poll would go to a run-off between him and President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, based on a count done by its own party agents.

Soumaila Cisse, leader of URD (Union for the Republic and Democracy), an opposition party, casts his vote at a polling station during the presidential election in Niafunke, an area of Timbuktu, Mali July 29 2018. Soumaila Cisse Staff/Handout via REUTERS

Cisse’s campaign manager Tiebele Drame made the announcement at the party’s headquarters in the capital Bamako, a day after Malians voted in a poll marred by widespread disruption by Islamist gunmen across its north and center.

The Ministry of Territorial Administration said attacks by gunmen and other violence had disrupted around a fifth of Mali’s polling stations, with about three percent unable to function at all.

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, President of Mali and candidate for Rally for Mali party (RPM) walks after casting his vote during the presidential election, at a polling station in Bamako, Mali July, 29 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Spiraling jihadist violence has become a key issue in the campaign of several opposition candidates competing with Keita as attacks multiply and the death toll mounts across north and central Mali.

“The law forbids the proclamation of results by anyone except the Ministry of Territorial Administration,” Cisse’s campaign manager Drame told a news conference.

“However, I can tell you that we are going to a second round between Soumaila Cisse and Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.”

Of the roughly 23,000 polling stations that were meant to open, 4,632 were disrupted by “armed attacks or other violence”, of which 644 were unable to operate, ministry figures showed.

A convoy of peace keeping forces patrols in Bamako, Mali July 30, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

In most of Mali, the vote was peaceful and relatively well-organized, with polls opening and closing on time. Most people who were enrolled and turned up were able to vote.

But the number of disenfranchised voters, even if small, could become a flashpoint if the result is very close. Counting is under way but official results may not come out for another day or even longer.

In the mud-walled medieval city of Timbuktu, once a flourishing tourist spot before Islamist militants made it too dangerous, witnesses said gunmen had intimidated voters, seized ballot boxes and in some cases set fire to them in the few polling stations that were attacked outside town.

Islamist militants took over northern cities like Timbuktu in 2012 on the back of a Tuareg rebellion, imposing Sharia law with harsh penalties like cutting off fingers for smoking, until France intervened a year later to push them back. They regard democracy as an un-Islamic Western imposition.

But since Keita, known by his initials “IBK”, came to power in the 2013 poll, Islamist violence has swept south into Mali’s fertile center.