BAMAKO (Reuters) - Malian President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has won a second-round election runoff “comfortably”, according to a provisional vote count by his own camp, his spokesman Bocary Treta told reporters on Tuesday.

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, President of Mali and candidate for Rally for Mali party (RPM), casts his vote at a polling station during a run-off presidential election in Bamako, Mali August 12, 2018. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

The ballot pitted Keita against opposition leader Soumaila Cisse after an inconclusive first round last month, when Keita won about 41 percent.