EU military training mission in Mali to keep going for now

FILE PHOTO: Malian soldiers of the 614th Artillery Battery attend a training session on a D-30 howitzer with the European Union Training Mission (EUTM), to fight jihadists, in the camp of Sevare, Mopti region, in Mali March 25, 2021. REUTERS/ Paul Lorgerie

LISBON (Reuters) - The European Union military training mission in Mali will continue for the time being despite the latest crisis in the West African country, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

“They (the Mali military) are very much engaged in fighting all over the territory of Mali, and I don’t think it is going to help the country to stop this activity,” Borrell told reporters after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Lisbon.

“But let’s see how things are going.”