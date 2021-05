ACCRA (Reuters) - The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) on Sunday suspended Mali’s membership of the regional bloc in response to last week’s coup, Ghana’s foreign minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, said after a summit in Accra to respond to the crisis.

