Mali to hold elections next February following post-coup transition

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali will hold legislative and presidential elections on Feb. 27, 2022 to restore a democratic government following last year’s military coup, the transitional administration said on Thursday.

Pressure and sanctions from West African regional leaders and international partners forced the military junta that ousted former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita last August to agree to an 18-month civilian-led transition.

An electoral plan presented by the transitional authorities on Thursday showed that a referendum will be held on Oct. 31 of this year and council elections on Dec. 26.

A second round of the presidential election is expected on March 20, 2022 if no candidate wins over 50% of the first-round vote.