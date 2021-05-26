Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
World News

Mali's president and prime minister will be released gradually, says military

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The new interim president of Mali Bah Ndaw is sworn in during the Inauguration ceremony in Bamako, Mali September 25, 2020. REUTERS/Amadou Keita

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali’s interim president and prime minister, who resigned earlier on Wednesday, will be released from detention gradually due to security considerations, according to a representative of the military authorities who detained the two leaders.

The decision was announced at a press conference by Major Baba Cisse, an advisor to Vice President Assimi Goita, who led the intervention that has sparked a standoff with international powers.

Reporting by Paul Lorgerie; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Chris Reese

