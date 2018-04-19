Gold production resumes at two Randgold mines in Mali after strikes: union

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Work has resumed at two gold mines operated by Randgold Resources in Mali, after strikes that halted production since Wednesday, a senior union official told Reuters.

The strike at the Loulo and Gounkoto mines was related to the payment of bonuses, but an agreement was reached on Thursday, said Mamadou N’Daou, the administrative secretary of the industry and mines union SECNAMI.

Randgold, which owns three gold mines in Mali, was not immediately available for comment.

The Loulo and Gountoko mines are located in Mali’s gold-rich south, far from the unrest caused by Islamist insurgents in the north. They produced more than 20 tonnes of gold last year.