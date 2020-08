FILE PHOTO: Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita poses for a picture during the G5 Sahel summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania June 30, 2020. Ludovic Marin /Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was arrested on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers in the capital Bamako, two security sources told Reuters.

The arrest came after soldiers mutinied at the Kati army base outside of Bamako and rounded up a number of senior civilian and military officials.

A spokesman for Keita could not be reached for comment.