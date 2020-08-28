World News
August 28, 2020 / 2:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

ECOWAS agrees Mali's transitional government to last only one year: Nigerian presidency

Felix Onuah

ABUJA (Reuters) - Mali’s West African neighbours have agreed the country’s transitional government must be lead by civilian and last no longer than 12 months, Nigeria’s presidency said on Friday.

The 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) held a summit on Friday to discuss Mali’s future and weather to lift sanctions on the country following last week’s ousting of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

Reporting by Felix Onuah in Abuja; writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Toby Chopra

