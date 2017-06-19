FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Macron vows full support of France for Mali after attack
#World News
June 19, 2017 / 7:13 AM / 2 months ago

Macron vows full support of France for Mali after attack

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron spoke to the leader of Mali after Sunday's attack on a luxury resort in the country, and pledged France's full support for the country, Macron's office said on Monday.

"During their exchange, he conveyed France's full support to Mali's president during this ordeal," said Macron's office.

Gunmen on Sunday attacked a luxury resort popular with Western expatriates just outside Mali's capital, Bamako, killing two people in what the security minister called a terrorist attack, while 36 guests were rescued.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by Richard Lough

