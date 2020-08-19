France demands immediate release of Mali's ousted president

PARIS (Reuters) - France has asked on Wednesday for the immediate release of Mali’s president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, as well as of his government, detained after a coup led by soldiers on Tuesday.

“France acknowledges the announce of president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s resignation. It calls for its immediate release (...) and for the restoration, without delay, of a civilian power”, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement.