World News
August 19, 2020 / 6:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

France demands immediate release of Mali's ousted president

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France has asked on Wednesday for the immediate release of Mali’s president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, as well as of his government, detained after a coup led by soldiers on Tuesday.

“France acknowledges the announce of president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s resignation. It calls for its immediate release (...) and for the restoration, without delay, of a civilian power”, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said in a statement.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

