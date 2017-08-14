FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
August 14, 2017 / 3:50 PM / 2 hours ago

Gunmen attack U.N. base in Mali's Timbuktu with machine guns

1 Min Read

DAKAR (Reuters) - Gunmen attacked a U.N. peacekeeping base in Mali's northern city of Timbuktu on Monday, the peacekeeping mission said, adding that it had deployed a rapid response force with helicopters to the scene.

"An attack has been launched against one of our camps in Timbuktu (by) unknown men with machine guns," Radhia Achouri, a spokeswoman for the U.N. peacekeeping mission, said by telephone. Sporadic gunfire was continuing, she said.

Reporting by Nellie Peyton; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Larry King

