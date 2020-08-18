World News
August 18, 2020 / 7:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

Mali protest movement says detention of president 'not a military coup'

BAMAKO (Reuters) - The coalition in Mali behind mass protests calling for President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita to resign said the detention of Keita on Tuesday by mutinying soldiers was “not a military coup but a popular insurrection”.

“IBK did not want to listen to his people. We even proposed an alternative but he responded with killings,” Nouhoum Togo, spokesman for the M5-RFP coalition, told Reuters, referring to Keita by his initials.

Reporting by Tiemoko Diallo; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

