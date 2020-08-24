World News
August 24, 2020

Mali junta says decision on transitional government to be decided 'by Malians'

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Talks between West African mediators and Mali’s junta ended on Monday without any decision being reached on the makeup of a transitional government, a military spokesman said.

Colonel Ismael Wague said the mediation team would report to regional heads of state on progress made ahead of a summit on Mali this week, but the final decision on the interim administration would be decided “by Malians”.

Reporting by Cheick Diouara; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by David Lewis and Bate Felix

