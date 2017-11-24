FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three U.N. peacekeepers, one Malian soldier killed in joint operation
Sections
Featured
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Venezuela
Maduro keeps eye on prize: 2018 presidential vote
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
Russia
Putin allies lose an election but cling to power
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
Reuters Backstory
The resignation – and return – of Lebanon's Hariri
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 24, 2017 / 11:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

Three U.N. peacekeepers, one Malian soldier killed in joint operation

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Three United Nations peacekeepers and one Malian soldier were killed and several others were wounded on Friday in an attack by unidentified assailants in northeastern Mali, the U.N. mission there said.

The mission (MINUSMA) said the soldiers came under fire during a joint operation in the Menaka region near Mali’s border with Niger where raids by jihadist groups, some with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State, have spiked over the last year.

“I condemn in the strongest terms this attack that has once again befallen the MINUSMA force as well as the (Malian army),” U.N. mission head Mahamat Saleh Annadif said in a statement.

The mission did not specify the nationalities of the soldiers.

Jihadist groups have exploited the porous borders between Mali and neighboring Niger and Burkina Faso to expand their range of operations, alarming Western powers who fear the growing influence of Islamist radicalism in the region.

A 2013 French-led military intervention drove back militants who had seized control of Mali’s desert north a year earlier, but they have regrouped and now launch regular attacks against Malian soldiers, U.N. peacekeepers and civilians.

Reporting by Souleymane Ag Anara; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Joe Bavier

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.