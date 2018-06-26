FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
June 26, 2018 / 6:08 PM / in 38 minutes

U.N. says Malian forces executed 12 civilians at a market on May 19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Malian forces involved in the fight against Islamist militants in the West African nation arbitrarily or summarily executed 12 civilians in retaliation after one of theirs was killed in an attack, the U.N. mission in Mali said on Tuesday.

The U.N. mission in Mali MINUSMA said it launched the investigation after Malian troops from the G5 Sahel joint task force battalion reportedly killed civilians after a soldier from the unit was shot by an unidentified gunman.

“The MINUSMA investigation concluded that, on 19 May, elements of the Malian battalion ... summarily and/or arbitrarily executed 12 civilians at the Boulkessy cattle market,” the statement said, adding that the report of the investigation has been handed to the Malian government.

Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.