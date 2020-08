FILE PHOTO: Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres speaks during a Security Council meeting about the situation in Syria at U.N. Headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the arrest of Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and top government officials by mutinying soldiers on Tuesday, calling for their immediate release, a U.N. spokesman said.

“The Secretary-General ... calls for the immediate restoration of constitutional order and rule of law in Mali,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.