FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo holds a joint news conference with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg in Vienna, Austria, August 14, 2020. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States strongly condemns the Aug. 18 mutiny in Mali, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday, and called on all political and military actors to work towards a restoration of constitutional government.

“We urge all stakeholders in Mali to engage in peaceful dialogue, to respect Malians’ rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, and to reject violence,” Pompeo said in a statement.