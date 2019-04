FILE PHOTO: Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga, Prime Minister of the Republic of Mali (L) speaks to media next to Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., March 29, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Mali’s Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga and his whole government resigned on Thursday, four weeks after a massacre of some 160 Fulani herders by an ethnic vigilante group shocked the nation.

“The President accepts the resignation of the prime minister and that of the members of government,” a statement from President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita’s office said.