FILE PHOTO: Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita poses for a picture during the G5 Sahel summit in Nouakchott, Mauritania June 30, 2020. Ludovic Marin /Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Coup leaders in Mali have released ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita from detention, a spokesman for the junta Djibrilla Maiga said on Thursday.

“He was freed this morning, (and) he has returned to his home,” he said, without giving further details.