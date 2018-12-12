World News
December 12, 2018 / 10:23 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

Airbus says improper settings a factor in fatal Mali copter crash

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Airbus on Wednesday said a German military investigation had identified an improper setting of controls as “one of the factors in chain of events” that led to a fatal crash of German Tiger helicopter in Mali last year.

The company said precautionary measures had been implemented to prevent any reoccurrence of the issue.

It said the investigation had ruled out any design issue with the Tiger helicopter. The company said it would refrain from further statements due to pending proceedings on the case.

Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Riham Alkousaa

