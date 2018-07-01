FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 1, 2018 / 1:19 PM / a few seconds ago

Two French soldiers killed, dozen wounded: Malian defense ministry spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAMAKO (Reuters) - Two French soldiers have been killed in northern Mali and a dozen other people, including several other French troops, have been wounded after a car bomb ploughed into a patrol in the town of Gao on Sunday, Mali’s defense ministry spokesman said.

“I confirm that it was a car bomb that drove into a joint Barkhane/Malian army patrol,” Boubacar Diallo told Reuters. “For now there are two dead among Barkhane (French forces), a dozen wounded, including four to eight from Barkhane.”

Reporting by Tiemeko Diallo; writing by John Irish. Editing by Jane Merriman

