Parolee charged with murder, attempted murder in Malibu shootings

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A man already jailed on parole violations was charged with murder and attempted murder on Monday in connection with a string of shootings in the foothills above Malibu that killed a research scientist camping with his daughters.

Anthony Rauda, 42, was arrested in October following the seemingly random shootings dating back two years and was serving a six-month sentence for parole violations stemming from his possession of a firearm and ammunition.

On Monday, Los Angeles County prosecutors charged Rauda with one count of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and five counts of burglary. He was scheduled to make an initial court appearance later in the day.

Rauda was previously represented on the parole violations by an attorney from the Los Angeles County Public Defender’s office. A spokeswoman for that office said it was not clear if a new lawyer had been appointed for the more serious charges.

Prosecutors said Rauda was accused of opening fire on campers and motorists in Malibu State Park in November 2016, wounding a man sleeping in a hammock.

According to charging documents, Rauda shot into vehicles three times in 2017 and again in June 2018.

Four days after last June’s shooting, Tristan Beaudette, a 35-year-old research scientist from Irvine, California, was shot and killed while sleeping in a tent with his two young daughters during a trip to Malibu State Park. The two girls were unhurt.

Rauda was also charged with a string of residential burglaries in and around the upscale community of Calabasas, just north of Malibu.

The seemingly random attacks in Malibu State Park, which put residents and visitors on edge for nearly two years, ended following Rauda’s arrest in October, police have said.