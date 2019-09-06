Mallinckrodt to pay $24 million in cash to settle opioid lawsuits with two Ohio counties

(Reuters) - Drugmaker Mallinckrodt plc said on Friday it will pay $24 million in cash to two counties in Ohio, to settle lawsuits in connection with an ongoing multidistrict opioid litigation in the United States.

The company will also donate $6 million in generic products, including addiction treatment products, as part of the settlement.

The development comes as opioid makers in the United States, including Mallinckrodt, face a string of lawsuits seeking to hold them responsible for fueling the opioid addiction crisis.

If finalized, the settlement will fully resolve certain lawsuits against all named Mallinckrodt entities that are currently scheduled to go to trial in October, the company said.