FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Malta police arrest eight suspects in murder of blogger: PM
Sections
Featured
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Exclusive
World
Pentagon evaluating U.S. West Coast missile defense sites
Families of lost submarine crew decry government response
Argentina
Families of lost submarine crew decry government response
The year in pictures from above
Pictures of the year
The year in pictures from above
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 4, 2017 / 9:16 AM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Malta police arrest eight suspects in murder of blogger: PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Maltese police on Monday arrested eight suspects in the murder of blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said, almost two months after her car was blown up while she was driving it.

A woman holds a lantern with a picture of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was assassinated in a car bomb attack, during a protest outside the law courts in Valletta, Malta, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

All of the suspects are Maltese nationals and most have a criminal record, the prime minister said, without providing any further details. The police have 48 hours to question the suspects, arraign them or release them.

Caruana Galizia, 53, was murdered on Oct. 16. She ran a popular blog in which she relentlessly highlighted cases of alleged high-level corruption targeting politicians from across party lines.

Reporting by Chris Scicluna, writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.