Malta police arrest eight suspects in murder of blogger: PM

ROME (Reuters) - Maltese police on Monday arrested eight suspects in the murder of blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said, almost two months after her car was blown up while she was driving it.

A woman holds a lantern with a picture of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was assassinated in a car bomb attack, during a protest outside the law courts in Valletta, Malta, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

All of the suspects are Maltese nationals and most have a criminal record, the prime minister said, without providing any further details. The police have 48 hours to question the suspects, arraign them or release them.

Caruana Galizia, 53, was murdered on Oct. 16. She ran a popular blog in which she relentlessly highlighted cases of alleged high-level corruption targeting politicians from across party lines.