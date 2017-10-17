FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 17, 2017 / 10:41 AM / 5 days ago

EU Commission 'horrified' by killing of Maltese journalist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission expressed its horror on Tuesday at the killing of a Maltese journalist in a car bombing and condemned it in strongest possible terms and called for those responsible to be brought to justice.

“We are horrified by the fact that the well-known and respected journalist Mrs Daphne Caruana Galizia lost her life yesterday in what was seemingly a targeted attack,” Commission spokesman Margaritis Schinas told a news briefing.

He said European Commission and its president, President Juncker, condemned the attack in the strongest terms possible.

“The right of a journalist to investigate, ask uncomfortable questions and report effectively is at the heart of our values and needs to be guaranteed at all times. We trust now that justice will be brought even if this will not be enough to right this wrong,” Schinas said.

Reporting By Alastair Macdonald and Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
