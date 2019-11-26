Malta econ min suspends himself from government as murder probe continues

VALLETTA (Reuters) - Maltese Economy Minister Christian Cardona suspended himself from his government role on Tuesday pending the conclusion of the police investigation into the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Cardona was briefly questioned by police on Saturday in connection with the case and has denied any involvement in the killing, which has rocked Malta.

“Dr. Cardona declares that he has absolutely no connection with the case, but after police asked for further clarifications he feels duty bound to take this step in the national interest,” the government said in a statement.