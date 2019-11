FILE PHOTO: Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech, who was arrested in connection with an investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, leaves the Courts of Justice in Valletta, Malta, November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

VALETTA (Reuters) - Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech was charged in a Valetta court on Saturday with complicity to murder in the 2017 car bomb killing of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

He pleaded not guilty to this and to other charges related to the case.