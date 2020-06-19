World News
June 19, 2020 / 7:13 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Malta PM demands inquiry after Reuters/Times of Malta report

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A protester holds a picture of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia during a demonstration to demand justice over her murder, outside the Office of the Prime Minister at Auberge de Castle, in Valletta, Malta, November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

VALLETTA (Reuters) - Malta’s prime minister called for an investigation after Reuters reported on Friday that a company owned by the man charged with ordering the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana made a profit when the state energy company, Enemalta, bought a wind farm in Montenegro.

“If what is reported is true, I am disgusted. Malta’s law enforcement officers must investigate anyone connected,” Robert Abela told reporters when asked to comment on the report by Reuters and the Times of Malta.

Reporting by Christopher Scicluna; Editing by Andrew Heavens

