EU chief demands 'thorough and independent' probe into Malta journalist killing

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attend the media briefing after the first meeting of her new college of commissioners in Brussels, Belgium, December 4, 2019. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The head of the European Union’s executive arm, German conservative Ursula von der Leyen, on Wednesday demanded a “thorough and independent” investigation into the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Malta’s Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has announced he will step down amid a growing political crisis over the killing.

“I expect there to be a thorough and independent investigation, free from any political interference,” von der Leyen told a news conference in Brussels on her fourth day in office. “It is crucial that all those responsible are put to justice as soon as possible.”