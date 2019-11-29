Malta government rejects murder pardon bid by businessman

FILE PHOTO: Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech, who was arrested in connection with an investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, leaves the Courts of Justice in Valletta, Malta, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi/File Photo

VALLETTA (Reuters) - The Malta government turned down on Friday a request by a prominent businessman for immunity from prosecution in connection with the 2017 killing of investigative reporter Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Yorgen Fenech was arrested just over a week ago as he tried to leave the Mediterranean island aboard his luxury yacht and is considered to be a person of interest in the investigation.

In documents filed in court, Fenech’s lawyers said their client was prepared to give information about people close to the prime minister, including former Chief of Staff Keith Schembri and former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi, who resigned on Tuesday, and former Economy Minister Chris Cardona, who has ‘suspended himself’ from his duties.

The government decision to reject his request for immunity came after an extraordinary Cabinet meeting which started at 8pm (1900 GMT) on Thursday and ended shortly before 3am (0200 GMT) on Friday.