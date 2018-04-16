Vigil held in Malta to mark six months since car bomb killed journalist

VALLETTA (Reuters) - Hundreds of people in Malta held a silent vigil on Monday to remember anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia six months after she was killed by a car bomb.

Family members of assassinated anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia take part in a vigil and demonstration marking six months since her murder in a car bomb, at her makeshift memorial in Valletta, Malta April 16, 2018. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Three men have pleaded not guilty to using a mobile phone to detonate the bomb outside her home on Oct. 16.

Authorities say they do not know the motive for the crime and the accused are not believed to have been the masterminds since they had no previous connection to Galizia. A 1 million euro reward offered by the government for information remains unclaimed.

Slideshow (14 Images)

Archbishop Charles Scicluna led a mass and said justice must be done because it was fundamental to democracy.

Afterwards, people carrying candles and flowers walked down Republic Street the main street in the capital, and placed flowers in Great Siege Square opposite the law courts where a makeshift memorial for Galizia has been set up.

Vigils were also held outside the European Union’s offices in Brussels and in London, Edinburgh, Washington, Berlin, Dresden and Amsterdam.