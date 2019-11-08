Bluegem Capital buys back UK retailer Mamas & Papas: administrator

FILE PHOTO: Offices of Deloitte are seen in London, Britain, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

(Reuters) - British nursery retailer Mamas & Papas Retail was sold to private equity firm Bluegem Capital Partners, administrator Deloitte said on Friday, leading to the shutdown of six loss-making stores and 73 job losses.

The news comes three days after baby products retailer Mothercare (MTC.L) said it would shut all its British stores.

Mamas & Papas sells pushchairs, car seats, furniture, clothing and other nursery products.

Deloitte said the retailer was sold through a pre-pack administration to Bluegem Capital Partners, which ultimately owned the parent company Mamas & Papas Group.

A pre-pack administration enables the company to sell itself or its assets before it appoints administrators who take over the running of the business to protect creditors.

Mamas & Papas is the latest retailer to go under. House of Fraser and Debenhams have also been placed in administration.