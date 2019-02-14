Manchester United counts cost of Mourinho's departure

FILE PHOTO - Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Burnley - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 29, 2019 General view outside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff/File Photo EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details. GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

(Reuters) - Sacking Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho cost Manchester United 19.6 million pounds ($25.10 million), the English Premier League soccer club said on Thursday, although it still expects to meet its financial targets for the year.

Mourinho departed in December following a run of dismal results and the club has appointed former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as caretaker manager for the rest of the season.

United, whose squad features French World Cup winner Paul Pogba and Spanish goalkeeper David de Gea, have shrugged off their worst start to a season for 28 years since Solskjaer’s appointment and currently sit fourth in the Premier League.

“The appointment of Ole and Mike (Phelan) as caretaker manager and assistant manager...has had a positive impact throughout the club,” Executive Vice Chairman Ed Woodward said in a statement.

Revenue for the three months ended Dec. 31 was 208.6 million pounds, compared with 177.4 million pounds a year earlier, as a new rights agreement for the lucrative Champions League helped broadcasting revenue surge 38 percent.

The 20-time English champions said they continue to expect revenue of 615-630 million pounds and adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 175-190 million pounds for 2018-19.