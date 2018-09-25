Manchester United expects higher revenue, core earnings for 2019

(Reuters) - English Premier League soccer club Manchester United forecast higher revenue and core earnings for 2019, even as the company reported lower results for the fourth quarter of 2018.

Soccer Football - FA Cup Final - Chelsea vs Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 19, 2018 Manchester United fan waves a flag before the match REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for 2019 are expected to be between 175 million pounds and 190 million pounds, the 20-time English champions said.

Revenue for 2019 is expected to be between 615 million pounds and 630 million pounds, United said.

It reported adjusted EBITDA of 177.1 million pounds ($232.9 million) and revenue of 590 million pounds for 2017-18 on Tuesday.