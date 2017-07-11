Saudi Aramco's Manifa oilfield production hit by technical issue: report

Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017.

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia (Reuters) - Output from Saudi Aramco's massive Manifa oilfield has been hit by a technical problem, the International Oil Daily reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources.

Manifa is one of state-run Aramco's biggest oilfields and latest expansions, with a production capacity of 900,000 barrels per day. Aramco brought the field online in two phases.

The industry publication reported that it was unclear how much production was removed as a result of corrosion of the water injection system used to maintain pressure in the reservoir.

It added, quoting sources, that the losses were likely to be in the "millions of dollars".

Saudi Aramco did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

The offshore oilfield - made of rigs on manmade islands linked by 41 km (25 miles) of causeways and bridges over the Gulf - was discovered in the 1950s.

"Corrosion control in the water injection system is not a technical challenge but it can be expensive to repair the water injection lines. They will probably have to shut down the field for maintenance," said Sadad al-Husseini, a former executive vice president at Saudi Aramco.

"It may have an impact on maximum sustainable capacity but will not affect Aramco's share of exports," said Husseini, now an energy consultant.