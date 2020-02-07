Japan's Mitsubishi Materials buys 30% stake in Chile copper mine

LONDON (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi Materials Corp (MMC) (5711.T) has bought a 30% stake in Mantoverde copper mine and associated copper project for $236 million to secure more concentrates for its smelters, the company said on Friday.

The mine, which has 2.1 million tonnes of copper reserves, is owned by a consortium led by British investment company Audley Capital Advisors and Orion Mine Finance Group.

Mitsubishi, Japan’s third-biggest copper smelter, will acquire the minority stake by undertaking newly issued shares and will receive 30% of metal produced.

The partners plan to spend $731 million to expand facilities and build a concentrator to extract and process sulfide ore.

Demand for copper, mainly used in power and construction, is expected to boom in coming years because of its use in electric vehicles, which need twice as much of the metal as those with internal combustion engines.

This has spurred buying activity in South America, which produces most of the world’s copper.

Japanese companies have been active in the region, with Sumitomo snapping up 30% of Teck Resource’s (TECKb.TO) Chile mine and Mitsubishi holding a stake in Anglo American’s (AAL.L) Quellaveco operation in Peru.

RBC Capital markets acted as financial advisors for MMC in the deal that is expected to close at the end of October.