Canadian insurers Manulife, Sun Life beat earnings forecasts

TORONTO (Reuters) - Two of Canada’s biggest insurance companies on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings which beat market expectations, benefiting in part from strong growth in Asia.

Canadian insurance companies are expanding rapidly in Asia, selling products to the rapidly growing middle class. The strategy is helping the firms drive growth and diversify from domestic markets where competition is intense.

Canada’s biggest insurer Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO) reported core earnings of C$1.43 billion ($1.10 billion), or 70 Canadian cents per share, for the second quarter, compared with C$1.17 billion, or 57 cents per share, the year before.

Analysts had on average expected earnings of C$0.65, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.

Rival Sun Life (SLF.TO) reported net income, excluding one-off items, of C$729 million, or C$1.20 share, compared with C$689 million, or C$1.12 Canadian cents per share, the year before.

Analysts had on average forecast earnings, excluding one-off items, of C$1.15, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data.