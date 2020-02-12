Manulife quarterly profit misses estimates, while Sun Life beats

(Reuters) - Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO), Canada’s biggest insurer, fell short of analysts’ estimates for quarterly profit on Wednesday as declining sales in Asia offset growth elsewhere.

Canada’s biggest insurer said fourth-quarter annualized premium equivalent (APE) sales in Asia fell 6.25% to C$975 million, while it jumped 63.8% in the United States.

Manulife said its total APE sales rose 1.76% to C$1.49 billion.

The company’s peer Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF.TO) posted a quarterly profit that surpassed analysts’ expectations on strength in its asset management business.

Underlying net income in the insurer’s asset management business grew 23.7% to C$281 million.

Sun Life ended the quarter with total assets under management at C$1.09 trillion, up 15.6% from a year earlier.

Sun Life, which operates in Asian markets including Hong Kong, mainland China, India and the Philippines, is monitoring the coronavirus outbreak, but expects little financial impact based on the cases so far, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Strain told Reuters.

The insurer has introduced new measures in Hong Kong to expedite claims related to the outbreak, he said.

Sun Life’s underlying net income, which excludes one-time items, rose to C$792 million ($597.03 million), or C$1.34 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$718 million, or C$1.19 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of C$1.30 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Manulife earned C$1.48 billion ($1.13 billion), excluding one-off items, in the fourth quarter, from C$1.34 billion, a year earlier.

On a per share basis, the insurer posted core earnings of 73 Canadian cents, missing estimates of 75 Canadian cents.

($1 = 1.3251 Canadian dollars)