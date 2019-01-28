China movie ticketing platform Maoyan Entertainment prices HK IPO at bottom of range: term sheet

FILE PHOTO: The website of Chinese movie ticketing app Maoyan is seen next to the app on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Maoyan Entertainment, China’s biggest movie ticketing platform by sales and backed by internet giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, priced its Hong Kong IPO at the bottom of an indicative range on Monday, raising $250 million, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

The pricing represents a “down round” for Tencent as it would value Maoyan Entertainment at less than the 20 billion yuan ($2.97 billion) it was valued at when it raised 1 billion yuan from Tencent, said two people familiar with the matter previously.

Maoyan Entertainment priced its initial public offering at HK$14.8 ($1.89) per share, at the bottom of its indicative range of HK$14.8 and HK$20.4.