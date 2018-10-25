Maple Leaf Foods profit slumps 29 percent

(Reuters) - Canadian meat packaging company Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO) reported a 29.3 percent slump in quarterly profit on Thursday, hurt by lower pork prices.

The company's net earnings fell reut.rs/2EGELkf to C$26.6 million ($20.43 million), or 21 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30, from C$37.6 million, or 29 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell to C$874.8 million from C$908.4 million.

($1 = 1.3017 Canadian dollars)