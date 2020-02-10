Australia's Macquarie sticks to 'slightly lower' 2020 profit guidance

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie Group (MQG.AX) disappointed some analysts and investors on Tuesday by sticking to guidance that it expected a profit decline in full-year 2020 due to lower investment banking gains.

In a limited third-quarter trading update, it pointed to higher fee income from its asset management and lending businesses, but said its investment banking operations had a “significant” decline in their profit contribution.

The guidance “could be disappointingly received given the absence of a guidance upgrade, which at least in part appears to have been anticipated,” Bank of America analysts said in a note to clients.

The guidance came as the bank reported third-quarter results showing earnings from its funds management business, which contributes more than a third to its profit, rose on higher base and performance fees in the nine months to Dec. 30.

Its home loan portfolio posted an 11% rise in earnings during the third quarter to A$48.6 billion ($32.5 billion).

But the Australian investment bank said it had completed less M&A and capital market transactions than in the previous corresponding period.

“We had satisfactory trading conditions across the whole group,” Chief Executive Officer Shemara Wikramanayake told analysts at a briefing in Sydney.

She added however that profit contributions from its trading and investment banking businesses had been “significantly down”.

Macquarie shares were 0.98% lower in morning trading, while the rest of the market was 0.50% higher.

“There is no doubt the market was expecting them to up their guidance a little bit, so there is some disappointment by the market,” said Matthew Ryland, a portfolio manager at Greencape Capital, a Macquarie investor.

“But that said, they are cycling a big spike in realizations last year and I do have some sympathy for that.”

In November, the Sydney-based company posted a record first-half profit driven by higher fund management fee and investment gains from asset sales.

The financial firm has benefited from its diversified strategy, which allows it to offset underperformance in its traditional investment banking and advisory units.

The bank’s asset management business, its biggest earnings contributor, saw assets under management rise 5% as of Dec. 31 to A$587.5 billion, compared with the September quarter.