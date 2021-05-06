Marathon Oil says no plans to 'indulge' in expensive M&A

FILE PHOTO: A Marathon Oil well site is seen as oil and gas activity dips in the Eagle Ford Shale oilfield in Texas, U.S., because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the drop in demand for oil globally. May 18, 2020. REUTERS/Jennifer Hiller

DENVER (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Marathon Oil on Thursday said it has no plans to “indulge in expensive” deal-making and will remain focused on improving shareholder returns.

The company, which is a top player in the Bakken shale field in North Dakota, said it aims to allocate more capital to oil and gas operations in Oklahoma and the Permian Basin into 2022. Marathon said it has lowered its free cash flow breakeven to below $35 a barrel.