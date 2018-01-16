FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Commodities
January 16, 2018 / 11:21 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Marathon lays off 64 salaried employees at Galveston Bay refinery

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp laid off 64 salaried employees at its Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, on Tuesday, a company spokesman said.

Marathon’s Sid Barth said the job cuts were the result of five years of improving efficiency at the refinery, which now includes Marathon’s former Texas City refinery.

Sources familiar with plant operations said Marathon formally combined operations at the adjoining 86,000-barrel-per-day former Texas City refinery with the 459,000-bpd Galveston Bay Refinery, or GBR, as of Jan. 1.

Barth said the cuts were not due to a single event.

“A number of salaried positions were eliminated at GBR today, but the reductions were not in response to any particular event,” he said. “Over the past five years, the Galveston Bay Refinery has continually evaluated new ways to better position the facility to be more competitive in the challenging and ever-changing refining environment.”

Marathon bought the Galveston Bay Refinery from BP Plc in 2013 in a $2.5 billion deal.

Marathon continues to physically integrate the operations of the two refineries with $2 billion South Texas Asset Repositioning (STAR) project, which is scheduled to finish in 2020.

Reporting by Erwin Seba; Editing by Susan Thomas and Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.