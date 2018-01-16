Marathon lays off 64 salaried employees at Galveston Bay refinery

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Marathon Petroleum Corp laid off 64 salaried employees at its Galveston Bay Refinery in Texas City, Texas, on Tuesday, a company spokesman said.

Marathon’s Sid Barth said the job cuts were the result of five years of improving efficiency at the refinery, which now includes Marathon’s former Texas City refinery.

Sources familiar with plant operations said Marathon formally combined operations at the adjoining 86,000-barrel-per-day former Texas City refinery with the 459,000-bpd Galveston Bay Refinery, or GBR, as of Jan. 1.

Barth said the cuts were not due to a single event.

“A number of salaried positions were eliminated at GBR today, but the reductions were not in response to any particular event,” he said. “Over the past five years, the Galveston Bay Refinery has continually evaluated new ways to better position the facility to be more competitive in the challenging and ever-changing refining environment.”

Marathon bought the Galveston Bay Refinery from BP Plc in 2013 in a $2.5 billion deal.

Marathon continues to physically integrate the operations of the two refineries with $2 billion South Texas Asset Repositioning (STAR) project, which is scheduled to finish in 2020.