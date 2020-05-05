Marathon Petroleum cuts spending by $1.4 billion as virus saps fuel demand

(Reuters) - U.S. oil refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) on Tuesday lowered spending by 30% and detailed other measures to cut cost, as widespread lockdowns to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic pummel demand for oil and gas.

Marathon said spending across its various businesses would decline by $1.4 billion, reducing its budget for the year to $3 billion.

Net loss attributable for the largest U.S. oil refiner stood at $9.2 billion, or $14.25 per share, in the first quarter, as it booked $12.4 billion in charges related to inventory writedown and goodwill impairment.

On an adjusted basis, its loss of 16 cents per share was much smaller than analysts’ average estimate of 31 cents, sending the company’s shares up 4.4% in premarket trading.

Marathon also forecast sharply lower refining throughput in the second quarter as it temporarily idled some facilities to save costs at a time when there is little demand for refined products.

The company expects second quarter throughput, defined as the amount of crude oil processed by a refinery, to 2.13 million barrels of oil per day (bopd), down from 3.1 million bopd in the year earlier.