Marathon Petroleum profit more than halves on $1.2 billion charge

(Reuters) - U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) reported a 53% fall in quarterly profit on Wednesday, as it took a $1.2 billion pre-tax charge primarily related to goodwill impairment in its limited partnership MPLX (MPLX.N).

The company’s midstream segment, which operates pipelines and terminals for crude and natural gas transportation, primarily reflects the results of MPLX and ANDX that Marathon acquired as a part of its $23 billion purchase of rival Andeavor in 2018.

Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon is also in the middle of an organizational restructuring, and has begun searching for a new CEO as it looks to spinoff of retail operations, under pressure from activist investor Elliott Management and others.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $443 million, or 68 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $951 million, or $1.35 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.56 per share.

Total revenue and other income fell 4% to $31.38 billion.