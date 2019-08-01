Marathon Petroleum reports 5% rise in quarterly profit

FILE PHOTO: A Marathon Petroleum banner covers an Andeavor sign outside the El Paso refinery following a closed $23 billion deal after the Ohio-based Marathon bought the Texas-based company, forming one of the largest global refiners in El Paso, Texas, U.S., October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez

(Reuters) - U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC.N) reported a 4.8% rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, as strength in its midstream and retail segments more than offset a fall in refining income.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.11 billion in the second quarter ended June 30, from $1.06 billion a year earlier.

On a per share basis, earnings fell to $1.66 from $2.27.

Total revenue and other income rose to $33.69 billion from $22.45 billion.