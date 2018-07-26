Marathon Petroleum's profit more than doubles

(Reuters) - U.S. independent refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp’s (MPC.N) second-quarter profit more than doubled as cheap Canadian crude boosted refining margins.

Net income attributable to the company rose to $1.06 billion, or $2.27 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $483 million, or 93 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue and other income rose to $22.45 billion from $18.35 billion, the company said on Thursday.